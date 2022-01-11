news, latest-news,

Power was restored to many households across Tamworth at around 5:40 on Tuesday afternoon. The blackout across much of north and east Tamworth lasted about 40 minutes. Essential Energy Northern Tablelands operations manager Mark Summers said the wild weather was certainly the reason for the outage. "A heavy storm front sitting over Tamworth and the surrounding area this afternoon has caused power outages for 1390 customers in East Tamworth," he said. "The storm was characterised by heavy rain, strong winds and lightning strikes and is suspected to have damaged parts of the electricity network, and possibly brought trees down over powerlines." THOUSANDS of residents across Tamworth have been left without power after severe storms lashed the region on Tuesday afternoon. The outage first hit at around 5pm and is mainly affecting homes in east and north Tamworth according to Essential Energy. The power company is aware of the issue and is working to fix it, but are yet to offer an estimate as to when the electricity may be switched back on. At the time of writing a spokesperson had stated the exact reason for the outage was unknown. READ ALSO: The blackout was particularly frustrating for some East Tamworth residents, who had been without power for much of the day already due to a planned outage. Significant storms lashed much of NSW on Tuesday, with dozens of unplanned outages occurring around the Dubbo and Griffith areas.

