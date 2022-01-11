news, latest-news,

Cody Morgan has three horses that "are chances" to compete in the Hunter and North West Country Championships Qualifier, the Tamworth trainer says. Edit, Macleay and Wren's Day are all being aimed at the qualifier to be run at the Tamworth Jockey Club on March 6. Punters are likely to see Edit - who finished fourth in the 2021 edition of The Kosciuszko - go around in a few weeks' time. "Edit will run first up at Randwick the first week of February and hopefully go second up into it [Qualifier]," Morgan said. Meanwhile, Macleay has been nominated for a 3YO and 4YO BM72 Handicap (1300m) at Rosehill on Saturday and Wren's Day will trial at Muswellbrook on Wednesday. While Morgan believes all three runners would be live chances if they gained a start, he said the Hunter and North West Qualifier was one of the hardest heats for the Country Championships. "At their best, they're all good chances," Morgan said. "The depth in our heat - and also the Southern Districts heat - they're the two really strong ones so you never get a gimme in those two areas. "There's good horses in other areas but the depth is no where near [the same]. "You think you've got a good chance but there's just some really good horses in the Hunter Valley." Morgan said in the past few years the depth and strength of horses in the region has increased as the prizemoney goes up as well. He expects that to continue as the country trainers come up against provincial and city trainers more often. "That's fine, you can't have it both ways. We want the prizemoney so have to step up and keep trying to win," Morgan said.

