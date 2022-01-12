community,

AFTER he lit up his house and dressed up as Santa during December, Nathan Peters has handed more than $1000 of festive funds to help sick kids. During the festive period Mr Peters could be found at his winter wonderland in Hibiscus Way, where he posed for Santa photos to raise money for Ronald McDonald House. "Wonderful", "overwhelming" and "fantastic" were the words Mr Peters used to describe the feeling when he handed over a cheque for $1266 to Tamworth's Ronald McDonald House manager Rhiannon Curtis on Tuesday. "The support was just amazing, it was wonderful," he said. READ ALSO: "I was shedding a tear when I sat down at the table and counted it all up. "Every little bit counts." Due to COVID-19 restrictions Ms Curtis said the house hadn't been able to fundraise to their full capacity and had lent on the support from the community to get through. "They're all just so incredible to go out and do this all off their own bat, coordinate everything and just show up and hand over the money," she said. "It's overwhelming, it's really lovely." Coming off one of the busiest periods the house has ever had, the money will go towards providing toiletries, entertainment and meals to make families feel at home. "It's to ensure that the only thing they need to focus on is getting their little one well and back home again," Ms Curtis said. Known around town as the 'Santa of Hibiscus Way' Mr Peters said he now had a reputation to uphold and was already planning this year's festive fundraiser. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

