Tamworth Oztag will continue to have next week off despite Tamworth Country Music Festival being postponed. The committee made the decision to keep the draw as is with a number of people going away during the week. They are also lighter on due to covid isolations. "We're going to be very light on with numbers with people having to isolate consistently," Potts said. "Even this week I'm starting to get forfeits coming in with people giving us the heads up with shortage of numbers. "Keeping that week as a week off probably isn't such a bad thing." Check out our photos from Monday night below. One competition that will get an extra game in will be the over 30s who were originally scheduled to not play this Thursday. "They are usually setting up [for TCMF] down there but we've organised to get that played and then have the week of country music off," Potts said. Tamworth representative teams will also train over the next week as they prepare for the state cup in June. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

