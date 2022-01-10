coronavirus,

FOR the second consecutive day, the official new COVID-19 case numbers for Tamworth have dropped, with 114 recorded in the 24 hours to 8pm on Sunday. That is down from the 153 cases that were reported on Sunday, and 256 on Saturday. Across the New England North West numbers were reduced too. The latest update revealed there were 33 new cases in Armidale, 26 in Inverell, 23 in Gunnedah, 12 in Narrabri, 10 in the Moree Plains, five in the Liverpool Plains, three in Glen Innes, two in Uralla and one each in Tenterfield and Walcha. There were 1115 recorded across the Hunter New England Local Health district, taking the number of active cases to 22,486. There are 101 active in hospital within the health district, and a further two deaths have been reported, a man in his 80s from Lake Macquarie and man in his 60s from Singleton. There has been an increase in the daily number of COVID-19 deaths across NSW as the state's official daily case and testing numbers dropped. Eighteen people died in the 24 hours to 8pm on Sunday, according to NSW Health figures released on Monday morning. That's two more than the previous day, which was a record for the state. There were 20,293 new cases in the 24-hour period, down by almost 10,000 from the day before. The day-on-day testing number also dropped to 84,333, from 98,986. There are 2030 people in hospital across the state and 159 of those are in intensive care units. Before last weekend, the pandemic's most deadly day in NSW was October 1, during the Delta outbreak, when 15 people died. Children aged five to 11 will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccination from today. The vaccine advisory group, ATAGI, has recommended the Pfizer dose for more than two million children. It will be a third of the adult dose and will be delivered in two shots spaced eight weeks apart. READ MORE: Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said there would be three million doses available during January for the 2.3 million children eligible for a jab. He said more than 80 per cent of Australians aged 12 to 15 have had two doses. "That's an important sign as we go into the children's vaccine program," Mr Hunt told reporters in Canberra on Sunday, via video-link. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/tmUaC97GWTfBTvbgiBtbEs/ebe8e9f9-ceee-414f-bc1f-290106c755fd.jpg/r0_138_2712_1670_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg