sport, cricket,

He hasn't seen a lot of him but Old Boys captain Mitch Swain likes was he has seen so far from Tom Noble. New to the club this season, the teenager, who is this week playing for Central North at the Country Colts carnival, has been a valuable contributor with bat and ball since working his way from third grade at the start of the season to first grade the last few games. "He's had a few back problems so he's just getting back into his cricket a bit now," Swain said. "He looks a really good young prospect". READ ALSO: He said he's good in the field, "bowls well" and also "looks very solid with the bat". Swain spent a bit of time out in the middle with Noble against South Tamworth on Saturday with the pair sharing an 18-run stand for the fourth wicket as they chased for a six wicket win. "It's very exciting to see how he comes along," he said. He said it was a great win to start the new year, and was full of praise for the bowlers particularly. "Our bowlers were outstanding. Troy Sands and Dylan Smith especially were outstanding today and set the platform for us," he said. "And once we got the openers out a few of their bigger hitters came in and knocked it around a bit but Hayden Baker bowled outstanding, as he always does." Baker (3-18) and Smith (2-15) finished with the main bowling accolades but it was a good allround performance, Swain said. Souths didn't lose their first wicket until the 11th over but the bowlers really tied them down. "I think a lot of people make Twenty20 out to be a lot more difficult game than it actually is, it's very easy; you set the fields, your bowlers bowl in the right areas and you take wickets and build pressure," he said. "And that's what we did. We built pressure through out first eight to 10 overs; we were only going at threes or something like that, which is outstanding with the fielding restrictions "We probably couldn't be happier with our first 10 and then after that we got key wickets at key times." Simon Norvill then led the chase with 31. "He wasn't his destructive best but he did enough, and knew what he had to do," Swain said. He is excited for the second half of the season with the prospect of a bit more consistent cricket and a few players coming back, which will increase the competition for positions. "We're set up as well as we've probably been for a while," he said. He added: "There's a few players playing second grade today that could potentially play first grade if they have a couple of good weeks." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ingYyB85ps4jmG9t8mfsHP/0c594434-2f70-4b24-a9e2-67f4520656a5.jpg/r0_100_3289_1958_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg