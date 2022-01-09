coronavirus,

Cases are continuing to surge across the region with another 396 positive tests being reported for the north west in Sunday's update. In the 24 hours leading up to 8pm on Saturday night, 153 people tested positive in Tamworth, 62 in Inverell, 60 in Armidale, 38 in Moree Plains, 36 in Gunnedah, 23 in Narrabri, eight in Liverpool Plains and Walcha, three in Uralla, two each in Gwydir and Tenterfield and one in Glen Innes. Across the Hunter New England Local Health District, 2527 new cases were recorded. There are 106 active cases in hospital, nine of which are in an intensive care unit (ICU). Just over 30,000 new COVID-19 cases were recorded on Sunday with almost 2,000 Coronavirus cases in NSW hospital, contributing to concerns about the burden of the virus on the health system. NSW Health reported 30,062 new cases in the Saturday reporting period, a significant drop from the same reporting period on Friday which measured over 45,000 new cases. Testing numbers have also decreased to 98,986 from 116,915. NSW Health also sadly reported 16 deaths from the virus. In NSW hospitals there are 1,927 cases of COVID-19, 151 of those cases are in ICU. READ ALSO: The health system continues to be a concern to many in the industry. The Australian Medical Association (AMA) has warned the national Omicron peak is still weeks away. Association president Omar Khorshid has expressed concern for the healthcare system via Twitter. "So elective surgery [has] now ceased along [the] east coast...thousands of HCWs (healthcare workers) not at work...more in hospital with COVID than ever before and peak Omicron is weeks away? This is our health system not 'coping'," he said. He said GPs and private doctors "need help to help the rest of us", and called for restored telehealth access, more rapid antigen tests, and funding to help doctors cope with COVID-19 demand. In vaccination news, NSW is edging closer to 95 per cent fully vaccinated adults. 93.7 per cent of over 16-year-olds have had their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In the 12-15-year-old age group, 78.1 per cent have had both doses of a vaccine. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

