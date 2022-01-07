community,

KEEPING with January's country music theme two big names are set to hit the stage at the Capitol Theatre and Regional Entertainment Conference Centre. The passion and vocal authenticity of multi award winning performer Darren Coggan will shine through when he brings 'The Poems, Prayers & Promises of John Denver' to town on January 15. In a personal reflection Mr Coggan said John Denver was the reason he wanted to be a country singer. READ ALSO: "There is a spirit in his music," he said. "He spoke for the environment before it was popular and his songs offer us a vision of living life in harmony with nature and those close to us." Popular in the 1970's Denver's sound is described as a perfect marriage between folk, pop and country music. The performance will include all of Denver's greatest hits such as Take Me Home Country Roads, Rocky Mountain High, Annie's Song, Perhaps Love, Thank God I'm A Country Boy, Calypso, Leaving On A Jet Plane and many more. Tickets are selling fast to celebrate one of the most inspiring and prolific songwriters of our time and fans are urged to get in quick. All time great Lee Kernghan will bring his sweet sound and ute load of Golden Guitar Awards to the Tamworth Regional Entertainment Conference Centre on January 20. With his tours and recording plans cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 Mr Kernghan said he was thrilled to be kicking off the new year at the Tamworth Country Music Festival and looked forward to catching up with everyone. "2022 is going to be a very special festival and we look forward to delivering a show that has something for everyone to mark the milestone of the 50th anniversary of the festival," he said. With 39 number one songs under his belt the show is expected to be a big one with this year also marking the 30th anniversary of his first album, The Outback Club and legendary smash hit Boys From The Bush. More information about the shows and for tickets to the fabulous line up visit the Capitol Theatre ticket box, book over the phone or visit entertainmentvenues.com.au

