WHEN a driver honked their car horn as they passed by Julie Ferguson's new cafe in an iconic but revamped East Tamworth cottage just a week before opening, her face lit up. "I feel like people are excited about it and really welcoming, they are welcoming the change," Ms Ferguson told the Leader. The Tamworth local and long-time chef has spent three months renovating the old Parkview Store on Upper Street and is getting ready to open the doors on Friday. "As a kid we would always come down here and buy a dollar's worth of lollies and you would walk out with a big bag, it was such a lovely store back in the day," she said. "I am so excited, as an apprentice you dream of having your own little place and 30 years later, here I am ... it's meant to be." The front of the store has been given a fresh lick of paint, a welcoming new door and big windows with a sign hanging above, proclaiming the business as 'Humble Espresso Cafe and Catering'. The outdoor area has been designed with a "really airy feeling" to make customers feel comfortable as the COVID-19 pandemic lingers. READ ALSO: A balance between the retro features and a new feel has been struck on the inside, with Ms Ferguson pointing out pressed metal details and a sanded back wall they decided to leave as-is among new tiles, furniture and lighting. "I have designed an open kitchen, so that people can come up and have a chat because after 30 years in the trade, I am sick of being stuck out the back," Ms Ferguson said. "I want to be able to interact with the customers and make them feel a part of it. "We're hoping that we can have a really nice welcoming atmosphere." Ms Ferguson and her daughter travelled across Sydney sipping coffee with the "very important" task of picking a blend to serve, before landing on Cat's Pyjamas by Seven Miles. She said cafe connoisseurs across town had been helpful along the journey to opening. "The cafe community is really great with each other and very supportive," she said. Ms Ferguson will help whip up the "modern cafe" style food on the menu and private catering feasts, after starting her apprenticeship in Tamworth and moving around before settling back into town 14 years ago, working in cafes, home catering and raising her family. "I just love Tamworth, it's home," she said. Humble Espresso will open for the first time on Friday morning and each day after, except Mondays, for breakfast and lunch. Friday and Saturday night events are on the cards for the future. The shop is located at 73 Upper Street, East Tamworth. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

