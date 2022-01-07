news, latest-news,

Tamworth trainer Mark Munn was the only to train multiple winners when the Gunnedah Greyhound Racing Club held their last meeting for three weeks on Thursday. The close to $30,000 in prizemoney was shared around with the first nine races all being won by a different trainer and 10 all up procuring a win across the 11 race meeting Munn finished with a double with Riverina Ivy sneaking home in the Paul Hickman Plumbing fifth grade (340m) after Zipping Bindi had taken out the Ladbroke It! fifth grade (340m). READ ALSO: The three-and-a-half length win was the red fawn bitch's third and followed a third at the club's December 30 meeting. Riverina Ivy was also third at that meeting, and won in a photo finish from a fast-finishing Murrurundi Boy (Ranald Dawes) for her seventh career win. Gunnedah trainers didn't miss out on a slice of the cash with Glen Muller's impressive All Inn Aussie making it three wins-in-a-row. The black dog was a class above, jumping virtually straight to the front and pulling away to win by eight-and-a-quarter lengths. Tyler Fleming's Little Bronte won in similarly impressive fashion in the next race, romping to a seven-and-a-half length victory for her second career win. Only A Winner meanwhile continued to be that for Tamworth trainer Donna Howarth, the dark brindle bitch powering her way to her third win in her last four starts. Lagoon Camile (Kevin Campbell, Bellata), Power Grip (Peter Midson, Quirindi), Loch It (Ranald Dawes, Murrurundi), Al's Holiday (Daniel Hoskins, Mendooran), Serengeti (Bradley Wakem, Scone) and Rutland Fred (Michael Ruttley, Manilla) were the other winners for the meeting. The club next races on January 30.

