After two days of competition, Central North has scored two wins and one loss at the Under 19 Women's Country Championships. On the back of a comfortable win on day one, Central North took that form into the first of two Twenty20s on the second day of the tournament. Central North bowled tight in the match to restrict North Coast to 74 from 20 overs. Deni Baker (3-22) and Tara Craig (3-8) starred with the ball before Claire McGuirk (27) and Alyssa Ford (17) did the bulk of the damage with the bat. Central North won by five wickets before meeting the undefeated ACT Southern Districts. Central North was sent in to bat and it was tough going for the most part. Ford (25) and McGuirk (14) put on a 36-run stand but no other Central North player was able to make it into double figures. The side was all out for 74 in the end. The bowlers made a match of it as Baker (1-14), McGuirk (1-19) and Josephine Pearce (1-15) all took wickets. However, Central North weren't able to get the prized wicket of Caitlin Galeano who finished on 48 not out to guide ACT Southern Districts to a six-wicket win with four overs remaining. Central North have one more regular round match Friday morning before the finals. The Central North under 16s boys will also close out their Bradman Cup campaign on Friday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JJAXMCtTuAnFPeUKCfF8jc/63221812-b051-40f4-815b-e84e0d87ab6f.png/r1_6_2569_1457_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg