NEW mayor Russell Webb and deputy Mark Rodda can agree on one thing. To disagree isn't always a bad thing. Tamworth Regional Council's leadership duo were elected on Wednesday, and Cr Webb said he welcomes a difference of opinion. "I actually think it's a positive because if you work as a group and everyone thinks the same and nobody wants to debate anything, do you really get the right outcome?" he said. "As long as after that debate you can all come together with different points of view, you will get a better outcome. "Without that solid debate, that strong and robust debate, you're not going to get that." The public can expect a fundamental shift in the way the council does business, with a new focus on liveability, inclusivity, transparency and community, rather than the former council's drive to establish infrastructure that would secure economic stability through COVID-19 and beyond. Rebooting CDC's [Community Development Committees] is at the top of the list for councillors, who want to bring the wants and needs of the villages into the spotlight. Deputy mayor Mark Rodda is no stranger to the spotlight himself, having carved a reputation as 'the outspoken one' on transparency and accountability. Read also: He guaranteed his promotion won't have any impact on that. "I like to focus on the basics that are the responsibility of council and those are roads, rates and rubbish," he said. "I know around our whole local government area, whether it be Barraba or Nundle or anywhere in-between, there are frustrations with members of our community about the way our council has addressed matters of concern. "There are plenty of things we can do as a council to get rid of the perception that we're a closed shop and open up and appear that when we make decisions they are open and transparent and we are accountable to the people." It's clear both have big aspirations for the region, and with plenty of gusto the biggest hurdle they'll face is likely to be the tight purse strings on council's budget. That's where Cr Webb thinks his friendships in high places could come in. "I've got some really good relationships with the business community in the city and afar from the city," he said. "But in particular in state and federal government I've got some very firm networks there, some very strong networks and I've been able to use those networks to help the past council. "But being in the position of mayor and a leader of the team here, those networks will be very beneficial."

