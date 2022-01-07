news, latest-news,

Peter Sinclair will chase another country cup at Glen Innes on Saturday. The Moree trainer has won the Bush Battlers Cup, the Coonamble Cup and the Dubbo Cup in recent times and he'll have two chances in the Glen Innes Cup. Moree Dreaming and Ah Well will line up in the cup with the two horses looking to win it from different ends of the field. "Moree Dreaming, his run was good at Inverell the other day," Sinclair said of the gelding who also won his maiden at Glen Innes. "He'll come on, he'll be fitter from last Saturday where I thought he just run out of steam the last 20-30 metres. "He'll go forward and Ah Well is the complete opposite. "She'll get back to second last or somewhere in that manner and finish down the outside and see if she's good enough to beat them." Another positive is Ah Well will link up with jockey Rachael Murray again. "Rachael's won two out of her last three on her [Ah Well] so she knows how to ride her," Sinclair said. Ah Well will jump from barrier 11 as the mare shoots for her fourth straight win while Moree Dreaming will start from barrier nine. Sinclair said the barrier made things a bit harder for Moree Dreaming but he was hoping there wasn't much early speed in the race. "It depends what else wants to lead. Hopefully there's not too much that wants to go forward and Moree Dreaming can be there," Sinclair said. "He doesn't have a big sprint at the finish - just keeps going." Sinclair has accepted for a total of eight horses for the Glen Innes Cup race meeting. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

