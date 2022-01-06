news, latest-news,

RECORD-breaking COVID-19 infections in Tamworth aren't enough to keep some country music fans away as the first arrivals set up camp. For the past nine years permanent nomads John and Linda Riley pack up their caravan each January and head to the country music capital. The pair last set up camp at the riverside ovals in 2020 but said it was quieter than usual due to the bushfires. "This is the third year in a row Tamworth has had a bad time in terms of how the festival goes unfortunately," Mr Riley said. While the couple usually enjoy hitting the dancefloor at the pub, this year they said they were opting for outdoor festivities. READ ALSO: "We're quite happy to sit around here and see what's going on," Mr Riley said. But this year they'll also add a new activity to the itinerary with both booked in for their COVID-19 booster shots while in town. Travelling all the way from Geelong Wayne Jennings arrived at the camp grounds in style with his decked out bus, the same way he has for the past 40 years. Mr Jennings said he had no concerns about COVID-19 and was looking forward to enjoying "every moment" of the 50th festival. Mr Jennings said the social aspect of the festival was his favourite part and he attends each year with around 60 other country music fans from around the country that he has met while visiting Tamworth. "Me and a mate from Perth started it [the group] 28 years ago," he said. "He was on the other side of the road and he came over here for a coffee and we thought we'd join up." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150521478/8bdf8fb6-0569-45d6-86ed-e0442f4c84e5.jpg/r11_175_5146_3076_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg