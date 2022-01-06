news, latest-news,

WHILE the Liverpool Plains Shire Council welcomed four fresh faces to the chamber on Wednesday, two things stayed the same. Both Cr Doug Hawkins and Cr Ken Cudmore unanimously retained their positions as mayor and deputy mayor of the shire. In his second term as mayor, Cr Hawkins said he was happy with the progress made for sporting facilities. The dream for the Liverpool Plains is to create a standard that would attract young families and agricultural industries. To do this Cr Hawkins said the continuation of the Quipolly Water Project and improving the road network are high on the agenda. READ ALSO: "Our roads were behind before the flooding events and now we're further behind," he said. "If we're going to attract more industries here we really need to get stuck into our road infrastructure." Echoing this, Cr Cudmore said as deputy mayor he would be focused on developing the council's road and water security strategies. "We're a rurally-based economy, so we need invest in our rural roads network and drive our economic growth," he said. For the first time in more than 12 months the council will boast a full bench, Cr Hawkins hopes this will provide more manpower to get more projects underway. "Today is particularly pleasing to me because it's been a hard slog those past 12 months," he said. Cr Hawkins said he was confident moving into the new two-and-a-half year term. "I'm really pleased with the space we're in, I think with a good cohesive council we can achieve more," he said.

