news, latest-news,

CREATIVE kids looking to beat the holiday blues this summer are in luck, with a jam-packed program of activities kicking off in Tamworth. On Wednesday, Tamworth Regional Council's school holiday program began with a crafty session for children aged three to five at the Tamworth Library. The fun continued that afternoon with a digital workshop at The Youthie facilitated by local artist Tess Reading. Then, kids got busy building at South Tamworth Library, with a session on how to construct toy wooden planes from parts made by the Tamworth Men's Shed. And there's plenty still planned between now and the end of January. A council spokesperson said while there are still opportunities for kids to participate in the exciting program, bookings are encouraged as spots fill fast. "The Sports Dome has had really high registrations and still has some spaces available," they said. "As for other venues, the libraries have received some solid registrations, the gallery and Youthie still have spots available for people to register." Across the next couple of days, there are arts and crafts workshops at the libraries in Tamworth, Barraba, Manilla and Nundle. READ ALSO: Those enrolled for The Youthie school holiday program will have the chance to participate in a number of musical, online and outdoor activities throughout January. Tamworth Regional Gallery is also hosting watercolour painting, creative collage and poetry classes. From Tuesday, January 11, kids can escape the heat at the Tamworth Sports Dome, with a packed program kicking off. From fencing and pickle ball to golf and futsal, there's plenty on offer, Tamworth Sports Dome program officer Jennifer Atfield said. "With seven indoor multi-purpose courts and eighteen outdoor courts, we can guarantee your child will be kept busy," she said. The programs run throughout January, and a full program is available on council's website. After what's been a tumultuous year, the Tamworth PCYC is also excited to see kids returning back to the club with a variety of fun, informative and active classes on offer. Sessions include crafts, dance, gymnastics, sports, boxing and external excursions. All participants must be a member of the PCYC and bookings are essential. This year, the local club is hoping to entice more kids, with anyone who signs up over the summer going into the draw to win a whole week of activities during the April 2022 holidays. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/caitlin.reid%40fairfaxmedia.com./2c47605f-c68e-495d-acaf-1927d238e639.JPG/r0_1609_4000_3869_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg