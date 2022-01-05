news, latest-news,

IT'S perhaps one of the biggest decisions the new Tamworth Regional Council will make this year; the person who will lead them for the next two. The new swathe of nine councillors, Bede Burke; Brooke Southwell, Helen Tickle, Judy Coates; Marc Sutherland; Mark Rodda; Phil Betts; Russell Webb and Steve Mears will meet for the first time at council chambers tonight to elect their mayor and deputy mayor. Both Cr Webb and Cr Betts have already put their hands up for the top job, with Cr Tickle, Cr Rodda and Cr Southwell expected to battle it out for deputy. Once that's out of the way, the councillors will look at their method for filling casual vacancies on the council, its governance structure and new appointments to council committees and working groups like the Australian Country Music Hall of Fame, City Centre Working Group and Tamworth University Strategic Working Group. The Leader will be here to live blog all of the action, please give the blog a moment to load below:

