A VISITOR to the region who allegedly led police on a chase before crashing his car and trying to hide in nearby bushes will remain behind bars before fronting court again next week. Court documents show the 33-year-old Orange man was refused bail on charges of police pursuit, driving recklessly or furiously in a dangerous manner or speed, driving whilst disqualified and negligent driving. He had further allegations of common assault and contravening an AVO levelled against him after his arrest. New England Highway Patrol officers spotted a white Ford Ranger allegedly speeding on Falconer Street in Guyra, north of Tamworth, about 10am on December 28. Police claim a pursuit was sparked but officers terminated the chase a short time later due to the man's alleged "manner of driving". READ ALSO: A bit more than an hour later, officers were called to reports that a car had crashed and rolled on Link Road in Armidale, about half-an-hour south of Guyra. Officers searched the scene and the driver was allegedly found hiding in bushes nearby. The man spent the night behind bars before fronting court, and will remain in custody ahead of his next mention in Armidale Local Court on Monday. The driver was allegedly just one of hundreds caught out by cops doing the wrong thing during the festive season, while double demerits were in force from December 24 to midnight on January 3. Despite the end of the targeted operation across the state, Oxley and New England police district officers and the region's highway patrol have assured the community they will continue to crack down on road rule-breakers that endanger the community. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

