Guyra's iconic Lamb and Potato Festival has been cut, the "difficult" decision coming just weeks away from its January showcase. COVID-19 concerns, Tamworth County Music Festival event cancellations and uncertainty around Queensland border rules played a part the tough call to cancel, committee president Steve Mepham said. "We wanted to be brave and get back to normality, but the risk was too great," he told ACM. Normally held for up to 12 days under the majestic elm trees on the New England Highway, this year would've seen festival-goers languish in a newly-constructed entertainment and dining shed. Mr Mepham said COVID posed too much of a risk to the community, the dedicated volunteers and the committee's bottom line. "The last thing we wanted to do was host a super-spreader event in Guyra," Mr Mepham said. READ ALSO: "We have enough money in the float for a festival in 2023, so barring anymore COVID disruptions we will still be going ahead then." He said if they decided to push on now, even for a day, the risk of losing money would jeopardise the festival's future. Interest was strong at first, with more than 80 per cent of festival sites sold to vendors, but within days of the Omicron variant creeping into NSW, more than half had pulled out. Mr Mephan said the changing rules around entry via the Queensland border had deterred many sunshine state residents from making the trip south. "With less vendors and less people on the roads, and added that many venues in Tamworth are cancelling their country music events... we couldn't be sure we'd even break even," he said. It's a bitter decision, made sharper by their hope to use their newly-completed entertainment and dining shed, erected and built thanks to a $130,000 state government Community Partnership Program grant. "We so looking forward to using it. It was finished just in time ... now we will have to wait another 12 months," Mr Mepham said.

