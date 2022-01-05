community,

AFTER six long months the Calala Cottage Museum will re-open on Friday with confidence volunteers will be kept safe. Melinda Gill from the Tamworth Historical Society said the decision to keep the doors closed since June was due to vulnerability to COVID-19 for many volunteers. "They are older volunteers so we were looking out for their safety," she said. Without school groups coming through the cottage, Ms Gill said the museum has been hit hard by the loss of foot traffic. READ ALSO: "The historical organisations that are in Tamworth and the area all need people to come back to the museums," she said. "Once we have school groups come through the kids then bring back their parents and that's how we get a bit more exposure." Despite these concerns, Ms Gill said the roll out of vaccines and booster shots around the region had given the historical society peace of mind to welcome back visitors. Volunteers will be waiting with anticipation to guide people through the 1875 cottage which housed the first mayor of Tamworth when the clock strikes 1pm on Friday. With the doors closed for half of 2021 staff have been busy getting the displays and collections in order for this exact moment. A keen historian, Ms Gill said the museum had "something here for everyone" and it was important to remember Tamworth's past. Ms Gill said the re-opening would also allow volunteers to regain the social connections and morning teas they had missed for six months. It would also allow them to continue educating the public on the history of the area. While Ms Gill said she was thrilled to see the slice of history re-open, the museum will be operating on a reduced roster. More hands on deck are desperately needed with history fanactics, green thumbs, eager cooks and anyone with an interest in Tamworth's past urged to get involved as a volunteer. With admission for adults set at $5 the Calala Cottage Museum located at 142 Denison Street will operate from Friday to Sunday. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

