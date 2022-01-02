news, latest-news,

In many ways, Harry Lewington is a typical NSW-country teen. He loves sport and takes his education pretty seriously, but admits he could do better at school and has "no idea" what he wants to do post-high school. As as typical NSW-country teen, he has - in his short life - also witnessed Mother Nature's brutality in an unprecedented series of rolling catastrophes: the state's worst drought in living memory, its worst-ever bushfire season, a global pandemic and then one in 100-year flooding. It's a lot to absorb as you are being shaped as a person and as a cricketer: on Tuesday, the North Tamworth allrounder, 16, will play for Central North when the Bradman Cup resumes in Newcastle. Read also: Lewington's Bradman Cup campaign has come two years after he lost his chance to debut for Central North when the Kookaburra Cup was cancelled as NSW burned. And now he has come through what he said was the most "challenging" aspect of the pandemic - the curtailing of his freedom - and is set to celebrate his 16th birthday, ahead of starting year 11 at Farrer then continuing his quest to be all that he can be as a cricketer. "It definitely got easier as it went on," he said of the pandemic. "But it was hard with everything cancelled - having to do the home school, not playing sports." This year Lewington made his first-grade debut, for North Tamworth, after earlier making his first-grade soccer debut, for Tamworth FC. Lewington's father, Don, Tamworth junior cricket's vice-president, said "it's been a tough time for all junior cricketers, whether it's been bushfires or the pandemic or floods - they've missed a lot of cricket". He said he was "happy with how Harry's been", describing him as "a pretty resilient kid" who views opportunity as "a chance to impress and a chance to do something he loves". With four matches remaining, Central North are in fourth spot on the ladder. Their first game is against Riverina on Tuesday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KUhQizDbwW8WqAyPP4x5yp/de3b45a3-6a7f-4830-800a-3e6ed60b82ff.jpg/r0_130_1630_1051_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg