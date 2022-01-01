2022 New Year's Day Races at the Tamworth Jockey Club | Photos
The Tamworth Jockey Club hosted a five-race meeting on New Year's Day with a good turnout on track.
It was the first time TJC had hosted the New Year's Day meeting.
Secretary manager Michael Buckley said the day was well-received.
"It was a really exciting opportunity to showcase New Year's Day racing to the people of Tamworth," Buckley said.
"It's been really well received. The expectations were only moderate given that it was going to be the first time doing so but I think it's been well attended in the current circumstances."
Four separate Tamworth trainers took out wins on the day including Ray Hartley in the opener.
