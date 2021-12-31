news, latest-news,

The Armidale Riding Club's 2022 Open Hack and Breed Show is set to be even "bigger and better". Set for January 15 and 16 at Uralla Showground, the two-day event has already gained a huge amount of interest thanks to the variety and versatility on offer. It was first staged as a two-day happening in 2021. "The hack show is going to be huge," organiser Annie Vanderheul said. "The 70 stables at Uralla are already booked out by people travelling over six hours, and it's still a month away." Read also: "Everyone is just so keen to get out after such a long break with COVID lockdowns." It is the third time Vanderheul has run a show on behalf of the club, with the first show a one-day event in 2020. "I had made the program so big that we had to move it from the equestrian centre to the showground to accommodate for people to park," she said. "I decided I loved the challenge, and the one day had such good feedback, so I thought I would give a two-day show a crack so we held one in January 2021. "It was such a success that we are going again in 2022 with an even bigger and better program. "I have dreams of it getting bigger and better every year. Who knows what it might be in years to come." The judges are of a high quality and are travelling from across the state to cast their eye over the horses. Not only is there the usual hack and hunter ring classes but most breeds are catered for, with accolades up for grabs for competitors who do all the work on their horses themselves without the help of professionals. The show's first day will see in action both led and ridden off-the-track, thoroughbreds, warmbloods, brumby pony breeds, Arabians, a full-stock horse ring and more breed categories. Day two will be the ridden hack and hunter events, as well as an encouragement ring with led, ridden and fancy dress classes.

