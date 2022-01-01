community,

IT'S been a big year here at the Leader, and our journalists have picked some of their top stories to look back at 2021. AS we close the chapter on another insane, inspiring, emotional and sometimes comical year, I look forward to the sequel of where the COVID craziness all started (2020-2). Despite it all, the wheels kept turning and our community proved its incredible resilience as huge projects pushed ahead, the local council made massive investments into infrastructure and Barnaby Joyce somehow found himself back at the helm of the country. Here are the five stories from 2021 that left a mark for Leader journalist Madeline Link. Click the photo to read the story. IT'S certainly not the first time I'd sat down with Mr Joyce. Getting my start in journalism at the Armidale Express, I'd had a fair bit to do with the man who would eventually become the deputy prime minister of Australia. I just didn't expect it to happen three times. While his journey to the top, the bottom and the top again was without doubt a tumultuous one - there's something about Mr Joyce that just doesn't quit. I sat down with him to find out how one of Australia's most controversial political figures makes comeback after comeback and refuses to be kicked when he's down. Click the photo to read the story. Anyone who tunes in to the Leader's live council blog every second Tuesday will be keenly aware of two things: So of course, when finally delayed elections rolled around, I was incredibly excited to see who in our community would put their hand up for a seat at the table. With the help of a number of my colleagues, we put together a campaign asking each council candidate to bring an item of significance with them to get a closer look at the kind of person they are and what matters most to them (I wasn't expecting someone to bring a horse, but you get that on the big jobs). Click the photo to read the story. Part of the privilege of being a journalist is being able to shed light on voices that aren't always heard - and this story was an opportunity to do exactly that. In the rural village of Barraba, residents who have lived there for years still can't get on the books at the local doctor's surgery. Neither of the two doctors live in the town and each is on a fortnightly rotation. I heard from an aged-care worker who has to take a 100km round trip just to see a doctor, a resident with lung issues who's only option for medical care would sometimes be the emergency department and doctors under increasing pressure to provide help. Click the photo to read the story. Amid the dry heat of the day, a deafening cacophony of cicadas rang out across the bush. Crouched at the base of Tamworth's scar trees, an almost sweet-smelling smoke drifted through Len Waters' hands as he asked the old people for a blessing in Kamilaroi, his native tongue. Australia Day is a celebration that by most accounts fractures the nation more than it unites us - and I had the privilege of talking to local Kamilaroi educator Len Waters about his side of history's story. It was a really enlightening conversation, and one that seriously needs to be had on a national-scale. Click the photo to read the story. As a journalist you really do learn something new everyday. I knew Tamworth had an issue with obesity and diabetes, but to learn that West Tamworth is quite literally still the fattest suburb in Australia was shocking - and the numbers are getting worse. As part of an ACM-wide campaign looking at the impact of type 2 diabetes on the nation, I delved into the issues facing Tamworth and its battle with the bulge. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

