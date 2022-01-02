A year in photos captured by Leader snapper Gareth Gardner

news, latest-news,

From Santa's day off to catching up with locals, Leader photographer Gareth Gardner captured some extraordinary moments in 2021. From visiting the Tamworth jail to check out conditions during a pandemic, to preparations for the historic 50th Tamworth Country Music Festival, the Leader was there. He collected his favourite pics of the year for this review of the defining stories of the year. Make sure to check out the gallery of 59 pics, and to have a look at the gallery shared by fellow Northern Daily Leader photographer Peter Hardin, which he already shared, earlier this week.

