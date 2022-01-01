coronavirus,

BIDDING FAREWELL to a rollercoaster year, Tamworth has raised a glass to "hanging in there" as 2021 is left in the past and residents look to the year ahead. The Leader sat down with some of our community leaders to talk about their sentiments for 2022. AN ICE CREAM sundae is messy - it gets on your hands and face. It's sticky and there's a mix of different ingredients, but you taste the delicious hot fudge chunks every now and again. That's how community leader and Tamworth True founder Jody Ekert feels about 2021. She said the surging case count and the very valid feelings of stress and frustration shouldn't stop the public from looking forward to what a new year might bring. "Tamworth is still doing amazingly well with turning to each other and that's just gone from strength to strength ... we need each other more than ever," she said. Community group Tamworth True is still growing and has big, adaptable plans for the future to help build on "old-fashioned" qualities like resilience and toughness. READ ALSO: A FEW thousand extra health workers in the region are on GP Dr Ian Kamerman's wish list for 2022. He'd love to be thinking about a bright future, but he holds grave concerns for the already stretched and exhausted regional healthcare system, as Australia stares down skyrocketing COVID-19 numbers. "No one can really predict the future but it seems highly likely that we are going to be living with COVID for many years to come ... it's going to affect every way that we live, work and play," he told the Leader. He said the challenge going forward for health workers would be looking after the day-to-day needs of locals as well as providing virus advice, testing and jabs, plus managing cases in the community. "This all comes at a time when GPs are under enormous stresses, from a workforce perspective," he said. "I think things will change, though I am not convinced it will be for the better." Tamworth marked a milestone year free of new cases in April, months before the virus crept back in and the city was locked down. By the end of the year, there were more cases than ever. Dr Kamerman said he was proud the region was able to get the first jab in a local arm in March, and had hit the 95 per cent double dose, with booster shots in progress by the end of the year. "CHALLENGING, unpredictable and ever-changing". They are the three words Wests Entertainment Group CEO Rod Laing used to describe the long year. But Mr Laing won't be caught out as a man without a plan, and even after pivoting constantly with two years of cancellations and COVID-19 rules, he has big ideas to pull off. "We choose hope over fear and we have done that since day one," he said. As the head honcho of a large hospitality business, Mr Laing said the industry had been hit hard and staff levels and concern had not fully recovered. "There's no doubt there is a lot of exhaustion ... you wonder how they have kept going for so long but on every challenge they have risen and met it as a team," he said. Mr Laing said the comeback of events - like the country music festival and major rugby league events - is motivating. He hopes 2022 will bring more patience for people doing their best, and more stability for business. COMMUNITY sport runs deep in the lifeblood of country towns but even it couldn't survive the coronavirus outbreak of 2021. Tamworth cricket and footy mogul Terry Psarakis told the Leader he wished COVID would be "no more" in the new year, but knows it's not happening. "It's been very sad to see sport restricted but that's the life that we have been given," he said. He said coaches, players, officials and spectators alike are keen to hit the paddock and see a full season out in 2022, if it's safe to do so. He said the camaraderie that comes with being part of a team has been crucial to getting through tough times, even when people can't see each other in person. He hopes sports will bounce back and there are opportunities for all to get involved.

