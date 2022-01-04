news, latest-news,

Tamworth's first new mayor in a decade will be one of two blokes. Councillors Phil Betts and Russell Webb, both former deputy mayors of Tamworth Regional Council, will battle for the votes of seven other councillors for the top job. For both it is an all-or-nothing vote, with neither candidate running as part of a ticket with a deputy mayor candidate, and both vowing not to stand for the lower position if not elected mayor on January 5. They also both committed to work as mayor full time. The contest will be particularly tough because there is no incumbent, and because the council is so new. Former mayor Col Murray stepped aside at the December election after 11 years as mayor. A majority of Tamworth council is made up of first-time councillors. For five of the seven councillors electing the new mayor, the decision will be their first act as an elected representative. The deputy mayor's race is likely to be between Helen Tickle, Mark Rodda and surprise candidate, new councillor Brooke Southwell. Cr Betts and Cr Russell sat down with the Leader to explain what kind of leader they aim to be. After 17 years in local government, including as mayor of the old Parry council and immediate past deputy mayor of Tamworth Regional Council, few have more experience in local government than Phil Betts. Cr Betts said he would aim to "reestablish" the Tamworth council's old 355 committees, particularly for communities like Barraba and Manilla, as mayor, part of an agenda of consultation and inclusiveness for the region. The economic and social development committees would act more as old-fashioned progress associations, managing a modest budget while helping council to identify bigger priorities within smaller communities, he said. "We've got quite a number of 355 committees still. We instigated them back when we were Parry Shire ... we actually instigated and implemented the 355 committee situation and one of the first to actually do so," he said. "My aim is to expand that and to give them more autonomy in the areas that they have an area of influence of." Cr Betts described his style of leadership as "participative and inclusive". He said the community had voted for change by electing mostly new councillors and he wanted to answer the call. "I have recognised the need for change to engage with young people, to get involved in council because they are an absolutely vital to be part of the decision making process because they are the future," he said. "I would like to see my role with my experience to be able to help them engage in the broader community." It's time to restore the community's respect in its council, according to Councillor Russell Webb. He said his aim as mayor would be to achieve a "respected and inclusive" council. It's less substantive decisions and more the way they were sold that has cost the Tamworth Regional Council the confidence of many local residents, Cr Webb said - though he admitted not every decision the old council made worked out perfectly. He pointed to what he said was the poorly sold message of Blueprint 100, the TRC plan to grow the city to 100,000 people by 2041, as an example of a good idea sold poorly. "Currently there is lots of criticism within the community about some of the thing that council does and some of the thing that council gets involved in... "The community aren't completely happy with all of the things that were happening in terms of engagement. "One of the things I'd like to do ... is bring the community more on board." Cr Webb, who also believes the city has voted for change, said he also believes in reestablishing the 455 committees of smaller communities - and reaching out to work for new communities. "You respond by first pulling the councillors together and sitting around and workshopping what ideas they've got to rebuild and reengage with the wider community to continue to get the outcomes we're getting, but to reengage with the communities and bring them along with us," he said. Cr Webb, who chairs the local branch of the National party, said he had the personal connections in state and federal politics to add value to the council.

