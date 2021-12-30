news, latest-news,

IF you're looking for something to do on New Year's Day in Tamworth then look no further than the Jockey Club, which is hosting a big race day that will be fun for everyone involved. There will be plenty of food and drink available, and families are more than welcome with kids activities set to be a feature of the day. Of course there will be racing too, which comes as a result of Wallabadah's track being deemed unsafe for use, meaning another course needed to pick up the fixture - and Mr Buckley said he was happy to oblige. Given it's an outdoor event and there are no capacity limits, he is expecting a big and boisterous crowd. "The ticket sales have been positive early, we've sold a couple hundred of tickets already and there seems to be a bit of word around town and a bit of buzz about it, so we're expecting it to be a rather large day," he said. "We'll open the gates up at 1pm and it'll be a relaxed race day, we're certainly not expecting the people of Tamworth to dress up to the nines. READ ALSO: "We want it to be a comfortable day where you finish your celebrations from ringing in the new year the night before, and you can come and catch up with those you missed out on seeing." The only place capacity will be capped is in the indoor function rooms, but all precautions will be made to protect race-goers, he said. The fun won't end when the races finish either, with kick-ons set to take place at The Courthouse Hotel Tamworth. Busses will be running between the Jockey Club and the pub between 4:30 to 6:30pm. After taking over as the club's general manager earlier this year, Mr Buckley said it was his intention to reconnect with the public and build it's reputation around town. He believes events such as the New Year's Day races, and Christmas Carols event held earlier this month have helped build that positive relationship. "I think when I first arrived here I made a real emphasis on engaging with the community again," he said. "Not only with business in town but also the public and putting the Tamworth Jockey Club back in the forefront of people's minds as a place to attend not only for race meetings but for function venues." Tickets can be purchased via Eventbrite. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cody.tsaousis/fe1d1135-76cb-4cd9-9aa6-18ea6155c693.jpg/r0_172_5408_3228_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg