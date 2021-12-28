news, latest-news,

TAMWORTH experienced another jump in COVID-19 infections in Tuesday's update, but testing numbers over the Christmas period have plummeted as clinics operate on reduced holiday hours. In the Tamworth local government area 24 new cases were recorded, a jump from yesterday's 16, but an improvement from the record 41 cases on Boxing Day. Armidale has added another 14 infections, while 14 have also been recorded in the Moree Plains local government area. In the Liverpool Plains, four new infections were recorded, while Gunnedah and Narrabri each added an additional three. Two new cases were recorded in the Gwydir region, and one extra case has been added to Walcha's tally. In the Hunter New England health district, 409 new cases were confirmed on Tuesday, bringing the total outbreak to 7241 active cases. Of the infections, 27 active cases are being cared for in local hospitals and three are in ICU. READ ALSO: Hunter New England Health's latest testing data released on Tuesday shows just 132 people were tested in Tamworth on Christmas Day. Numbers continued to plummet on Boxing Day with only 82 tested. Testing queues peaked on Wednesday, with 933 people tested in Tamworth, and another 787 showing up on Thursday. In Gunnedah, only six people were tested on Christmas Day, while ten had a test on Boxing Day. Laverty drive-through at Plain Street will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day before temporarily moving to 41 Marius Street (North Companions Sporting Fields) in North Tamworth from Wednesday, December 29. It is open Monday to Friday from 7am to 3pm and Saturday and Sunday from 7am to 1pm. It will close from January 1 to 3. The Tamworth Hospital Clinic has reduced hours during the Christmas and New Year period. It is closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day. Tamworth Respiratory Clinic and Douglas Hanly Moir will close from Saturday to Tuesday and on public holidays. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

