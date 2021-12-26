news, latest-news,

AN ELDERLY man has been reported missing after he was last seen in Moree. Police are appealing for help from the public in their search for 85-year-old man John Murray. Police claim Mr Murray suffers from Alzheimer's Disease and was last seen around the Chester Street area in Moree. READ ALSO: He is described as being about 175cm tall and of thin build. He was reportedly wearing brown trousers, brown shoes, a blue and white checkered shirt and a navy blue hat. Anyone who can help has been urged to contact the Moree Police Station on 6757 0799 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

