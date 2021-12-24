community,

VIRUS cases have taken a serious leap in Tamworth with 17 people diagnosed with COVID-19 overnight. It's a similar story for other towns in the region as Armidale recorded 10 new cases, Moree clocked three, two in Glen Innes and one each for Gunnedah, Walcha and Uralla. They're concerning numbers with the silly season in full swing, as the state tries to control the outbreak. Hunter New England Health (HNEH) COVID-19 response lead Elizabeth Grist urged the public to come forward for booster shots these holidays. "We know the holiday season is upon us now and people will be socialising and mixing with others quite safely with masks on indoors now," she said. "But if you are due for your booster, it's a great time to come in and get it." Booster shots are available at nominated pharmacies and GPs, and at any of the HNEH hubs throughout the district. It comes as COVID-19 restrictions were brought back in across NSW, making masks mandatory in all indoor non-residential settings, including for hospitality staff and in offices except when eating or drinking. Read also: From Monday, QR code check-ins will be compulsory and hospitality venues including pubs, clubs, restaurants and cafes will move back to the one person per 2 square metre rule indoors. However, there will be no density limits for outdoor settings. The new rules will remain in place until January 27, while the state government assesses the full scope of the outbreak. Across the HNEH district, 592 cases were confirmed totalling 6769 active cases across the area. At least 13 active cases are being cared for in hospital and two are in intensive care.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAWJC77isbRCSsmqzS5A6F/be28a546-4b5f-46b9-b096-2e425c8fd5fe.jpg/r0_180_3714_2278_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg