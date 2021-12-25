The votes are in: here are your 2022 Australian Country Music People's Choice Awards finalists
COUNTRY music fans have spoken.
The verdict is in and the finalists have been announced for the 2022 Australian Country Music People's Choice Awards - a local event to be staged in Tamworth during Country Music Festival.
The winners will be announced during a gala awards presentation at Wests Diggers in Tamworth, at 2pm on Thursday, January 20.
Awards organiser Bob Kirchner said thousands of votes were placed from country music lovers right across Australia, as well as a few from overseas.
"We continue to see strong support for independent artists and new and emerging talent," he said.
The awards cover 10 categories, including best female and male vocal, best duo or group and best song and album, to name a few.
READ ALSO:
Tickets for the awards presentation are $10 and will be available soon, and can be purchased here.
A new feature of the awards from 2022 is the announcement of inductees to the Australian Country Music Broadcasters Hall of Fame.
2022 Australian Country Music People's Choice Awards finalists
Best Female Vocal
Vanessa Bourne
Cassidy-Rae
Donna Fisk
Lily Grace
Della Harris
Emma Jene
Rachel Jillett
Shaza Leigh
Katelann Maree
Becci Nethery
Best Male Vocal
Benny Allen
James Blundell
Ian Burns
James Johnston
Justin Landers
Brendan McMahon
Graham Rodger
Clayton Saunders
Tony Smith
Willow
Best Group or Duo
The Kindly Ravens
The Long & Short Of It
Mirror Image Duo
The Silverline
Vixens Of Fall
Best Album
Free Time And Money - Justin Landers
No Rush Today - Brendan McMahon
Stir The Embers - Tony Smith
Wanted - Jayne Denham
Yesterday's Roses - Glen Albrecht & Vanessa Sanger
Best Song
Annie June - Lily Grace & James Blundell (written by Lily & James)
Raised Like That - James Johnston (James)
Stand On Your Own Two Feet - The Water Runners (John Littrich/Neil McCann)
Uluru - Graham Rodger (Graham)
When Only Real Country Will Do - Runaway Dixie (Virginia Hermel)
Best Bush Ballad
Beautiful Dreamer - Tony Smith (written by tony)
Born To The Saddle - Graham Rodger (Graham)
Common Sense - Tracy Coster (Ian Quinn)
Old Boots - Lloyd Back (Lloyd)
Sounds Like Country To Me - Peter Simpson & Dianne Lindsay (Dianne & Peter)
Best Video
Annie June - Lily Grace & James Blundell
Cheers Y'all - Cassidy-Rae
Grandad's Guitar - Katelann Maree
Mother - Brendan McMahon
Next Life - Della Harris
Most Promising Future Star
Cassidy-Rae
Katelann Maree
Lily Grace
Rachel Jillett
James Johnston
Faith Julija
Brendan McMahon
Andy Penkow
Lucie Tiger
Willow
Most Popular Country Music DJ
Mark Eckel, OZCMR, Mildura
Alan Gilmour, todayscountry94one
Tariana Olive and Jharal Yow Yeh, 98.9FM Brisbane
Ronnieboy, 2RRR Sydney
Ronnie T, todayscountry94one
Most Popular Country Music Radio Station or Program
98.9FM Brisbane Breakfast Show
ABC Saturday Night Country
The Australian Country Songwriters Show
Kix Country
todayscountry94one
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
- Bookmark northerndailyleader.com.au
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Google News