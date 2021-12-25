news, latest-news,

COUNTRY music fans have spoken. The verdict is in and the finalists have been announced for the 2022 Australian Country Music People's Choice Awards - a local event to be staged in Tamworth during Country Music Festival. The winners will be announced during a gala awards presentation at Wests Diggers in Tamworth, at 2pm on Thursday, January 20. Awards organiser Bob Kirchner said thousands of votes were placed from country music lovers right across Australia, as well as a few from overseas. "We continue to see strong support for independent artists and new and emerging talent," he said. The awards cover 10 categories, including best female and male vocal, best duo or group and best song and album, to name a few. READ ALSO: Tickets for the awards presentation are $10 and will be available soon, and can be purchased here. A new feature of the awards from 2022 is the announcement of inductees to the Australian Country Music Broadcasters Hall of Fame. 2022 Australian Country Music People's Choice Awards finalists Best Female Vocal Vanessa Bourne Cassidy-Rae Donna Fisk Lily Grace Della Harris Emma Jene Rachel Jillett Shaza Leigh Katelann Maree Becci Nethery Best Male Vocal Benny Allen James Blundell Ian Burns James Johnston Justin Landers Brendan McMahon Graham Rodger Clayton Saunders Tony Smith Willow Best Group or Duo The Kindly Ravens The Long & Short Of It Mirror Image Duo The Silverline Vixens Of Fall Best Album Free Time And Money - Justin Landers No Rush Today - Brendan McMahon Stir The Embers - Tony Smith Wanted - Jayne Denham Yesterday's Roses - Glen Albrecht & Vanessa Sanger Best Song Annie June - Lily Grace & James Blundell (written by Lily & James) Raised Like That - James Johnston (James) Stand On Your Own Two Feet - The Water Runners (John Littrich/Neil McCann) Uluru - Graham Rodger (Graham) When Only Real Country Will Do - Runaway Dixie (Virginia Hermel) Best Bush Ballad Beautiful Dreamer - Tony Smith (written by tony) Born To The Saddle - Graham Rodger (Graham) Common Sense - Tracy Coster (Ian Quinn) Old Boots - Lloyd Back (Lloyd) Sounds Like Country To Me - Peter Simpson & Dianne Lindsay (Dianne & Peter) Best Video Annie June - Lily Grace & James Blundell Cheers Y'all - Cassidy-Rae Grandad's Guitar - Katelann Maree Mother - Brendan McMahon Next Life - Della Harris Most Promising Future Star Cassidy-Rae Katelann Maree Lily Grace Rachel Jillett James Johnston Faith Julija Brendan McMahon Andy Penkow Lucie Tiger Willow Most Popular Country Music DJ Mark Eckel, OZCMR, Mildura Alan Gilmour, todayscountry94one Tariana Olive and Jharal Yow Yeh, 98.9FM Brisbane Ronnieboy, 2RRR Sydney Ronnie T, todayscountry94one Most Popular Country Music Radio Station or Program 98.9FM Brisbane Breakfast Show ABC Saturday Night Country The Australian Country Songwriters Show Kix Country todayscountry94one Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/caitlin.reid%40fairfaxmedia.com./bf54ec1d-5ac7-4db3-bc9e-2454a94666cf.jpg/r1_0_1199_677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg