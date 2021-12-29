news, latest-news,

IT'S been a big year here at the Leader, and our journalists have picked their favourite stories to look back at 2021. WELL 2021 was ... a year. Probably not one that many people will reflect on favourably, but a year nonetheless. One thing that can be guaranteed is that we'll all remember it, and some of its biggest news stories. While there were some attention-grabbers on a global stage, such as the Suez Canal blockage, the impacts of the-virus-which-shall-not-be-named, and the time that topless bloke with horns stormed Capitol Hill, there were plenty of big local issues too. I've compiled a few of the biggest, most interesting and most touching stories I covered this year, and I hope you as the audience enjoyed reading them, or at least learned something from them. Announcement of royal commission into veteran suicide a relief to Tamworth ex-servicemen In April I had the honour of speaking to two men who had the courage to serve for our country, but also to stand up and call for change after they returned. While the veterans came from different generations, many of the issues they'd faced after coming back were the same, and they were happy to finally see the federal government step up and take action so the next batch of returning troops will be better supported. When people like this speak, you listen, you really listen. And I was proud to be able to share their thoughts and feelings with the readers at the Leader. Read the story here. Tamworth business owners call for immediate changes before they are crushed by lockdown In early August the entire state, including regional areas, was put into a 'snap seven-day lockdown', and while local businesses were upset most of them accepted it was the right thing to do for a short period. But a month later, when Tamworth and indeed the entire north west was still without a case, and the lockdown had been extended week on week - those same businesses were fed up. I spoke to a number of increasingly frustrated owners and managers who wanted the lockdown lifted. Fortunately, the restrictions were eased three days later. Was it because of my story? No, no it wasn't. Read the story here. Mice infestation continues to plague local farmers as problem worsens in New England After finally making it through the drought and welcoming a couple of bumper crops, farmers in northern NSW were hit by another disaster earlier this year, as mice swarmed the region in biblical proportions. The 'plague' as it quickly became known had a significant impact on those living on the land, causing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage for some farmers. I had a chat to Gunnedah's Geoffrey Barker, who had been brought to his knees by the rodents' wrath, and said he had not seen an infestation so bad in more than 30 years. Read the story here. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

