THERE were so many factors which contributed to the horrors of the 2019-20 Black Summer bushfires, but of the biggest issues was a lack of understanding from those in danger as to what they were meant to do, and when. People's lack of awareness of what actions to take for each warning category was exposed, and as a result homes, and sadly in come cases people, paid the ultimate price. This is why the federal government has pledged $2 million to better educate people on warning signs and what they mean, with Member for New England and Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce claiming it could save lives. "The campaign will ensure that we all have a clear understanding of what we need to do when we see an emergency warning message, regardless of where we're living, working or holidaying. This will potentially save lives," he said." "Fire and emergency service agencies across the country have come together to establish this new system, which aims to provide simple, high-level warnings, to help all Australians make the most appropriate decisions for their safety during a range of emergencies and disasters. "I commend our local firies and emergency service agencies who have worked with their counterparts in other jurisdictions to make this life-saving initiative happen." READ ALSO: Tamworth Rural Fire Service (RFS) superintendent Allyn Purkiss said he is pleased with the initiative and believes it is extremely important. He too said it was crucial for the various fire services around the country to have come together and established a nation-wide warning system. Having more resources and a highly visible government campaign trying to educate people is an excellent idea, he said, with the RFS having spent too much time during the bushfires trying to push that point themselves. "Out of that season there was a lot of indifference out of those warning and alert levels, so there was an agreeance with everyone that there should now be a standard warning system that all agencies use," he said. "It's the same system that Fire and Rescue use, it's the same system the SES is using currently for the floods. "So it's about bringing it all together and making it the same for each agencies so if people hear it, they know whether it be for fire, tsunami, flood or earthquake the levels will be the same and the messaging will be very similar."

