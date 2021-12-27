community,

IT'S been a big year here at the Leader, and our journalists have picked their favourite stories to look back at 2021. You can't deny that this year has been tough, and Tamworth has had its fair share. Whether it be mice, COVID-19, or floods there is one thing that has stood out to me through it all. Community. While I've met, sat down with, and heard about an abundance of locals worth celebrating, below you'll find five of my favourite celebrations of Tamworth's community spirit. READ ALSO: Tamworth's Guru Nanak Mission keeps community fed as demand for free food delivery increasing across the city I sat down with Tamworth's Guru Nanak Mission who were working around the clock to keep locals fed. While orders were increasing as people were stuck at home due to COVID-19 isolation requirements, it wasn't in the nature of volunteers to give up when things got tough. Instead they came together and got cooking to feed more than 300 people a day. Read the story here . Remembrance Day: Tamworth veterans remind community to pause and check in with local service men and women Ahead of the 103rd Remembrance Day ceremony this year I met with two local veterans to hear about their experience of war and what the day meant to them. Both Ray Stevens, who fought in the Vietnam War, and Marty McDonald, who was deployed to Iraq 2001 agreed that Remembrance Day was about checking in with mates. While Tamworth fell silent for a minute on November 11, Mr Stevens and Mr McDonald said war, the good and the bad, was something they thought about all year round. Read the full story here. Andrew Prowse remembered as an inspiration and community advocate Courageous and committed were the words Heidi Prowse used to describe her late husband Andrew when she sat down with me after he passed away. Born and bred in Tamworth, Mr Prowse lost his battle with cystic fibrosis in October. But he never let his illness hold him back, Mr Prowse dedicated his whole life to helping other with cystic fibrosis and will always be remembered for the impact he had on the community. Read the full story here. Tamworth True: from supplies to support, online group marks another year of community connection At a time when Tamworth needed more support, kindness, and connection than ever, an online Facebook group took the city under it's wing. The online Facebook group that started when the pandemic first kicked off in March 2020 has kept the community informed and with a smile on their face throughout a tough 18 months. I spoke to the creator of the group Jody Ekert to look back on the year of Tamworth True. Find out more here. Tamworth awards dedicated volunteers in annual Local Legend Awards to recognise commitment to community I couldn't possible round out a year of community spirit without mentioning Tamworth's Local Legend Awards. I attended the ceremony in November where I shared the Town Hall with the people and organisations that actively work to make Tamworth a better place. The Local Legend of Year crown was awarded to dedicated dance teacher Kristi Cini who has made it her mission to make the mental health of young people the top priority. Hear more about Kristi and all the other outstanding finalists here. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

