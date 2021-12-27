community,

THE REGION'S youngest female football superstars have shown off their skills at the Northern Inland Academy of Sport (NIAS) trials. To find Australia's next Sam Kerr NIAS will field their first ever all-girls squad to showcase the fancy footwork of female young guns. Under the guidance of local coach Steve Sharp the young athletes were kicking goals at Quirindi's new basketball and netball complex to impress NIAS Football Club technical director Howard Stubbs who will select the best talent for the 2022 Football Skill Acquisition Program. READ ALSO: Mr Stubbs said the elite program will involve a focus on individual and technical skills, and players will able to put everything they learn into practise in small-sided games where their technical game ability will be examined. Mr Stubbs said any Quirindi kiddies who want to scrub up on their football skills were invited to a summer holiday clinic on January 28. "It's a great chance to provide these youngsters a bit more information with a good day of football," he said. The clinic is open to players aged from under five's to under 12's. To make a booking or find out more details on January clinic, contact 6766 2526 or email nias@nias.org.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

