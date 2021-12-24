news, latest-news,

THE COMMUNITY should look out for each other over Christmas and make sure to call the cops if needed, as some locals pack up and head off on holidays. Oxley Detective Inspector Jason Darcy said the best way to prevent property crime is to lock up, take valuables out of vehicles, turn on CCTV if possible and call police if anything suspicious catches the eye or ear. "If you don't lock it, you're going to lose it," he told the Leader. "The other biggest thing is to keep an eye on your neighbours." READ ALSO: He warned that leaving keys in the car could lead to "opportunistic" offenders potentially gaining entry to a home through a garage door. Detective Inspector Darcy said police would be working tirelessly across the festive season to stop rule-breakers in their tracks but needed the community's help too. "Don't just be a keyboard warrior ... ring police or Crime Stoppers and make a report," he said. He urged the Tamworth community to stay safe and sensible over Christmas. Tamworth police can be reached on 6768 2999 and Crime Stoppers can be contacted on 1800 333 000. Call Triple Zero (000) in an emergency.

