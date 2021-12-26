community,

RESIDENTS of Liverpool Plains Shire had the opportunity to provide feedback on a proposal to waive water and sewerage fees for infill development subdivisions. Over two sessions in Quirindi and Werris Creek members of the community were invited to provide feedback on the proposal which is currently before council. Council's general manager Jo Sangster said it was the outgoing council that had identified that the key to boosting affordable and available housing was to reduce the cost of infill development. READ ALSO: "We want to look at how we can make it more attractive for mum and dad investors to subdivide," she said. Within the Liverpool Plains Shire Council are there are around 550 residential lots in Quirindi and Werris Creek that may be suitable for infill development to create a supply of new residential housing. The two sessions attracted both homeowners and real estate agents to comment on the proposal. Submissions for the public exhibition close on 7 January and the proposal will go to the first meeting of the Liverpool Plains Shire Council on February 22. For more information or to provide feedback email council@liverpoolplains.nsw.gov.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

