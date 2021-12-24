news, latest-news,

IF you're getting ready for some classic backyard cricket on Christmas Day, then it's probably smart to make it a morning session with light rain and thunderstorms a possibility in the afternoon in Tamworth. The temperature is still set to reach 31, but the sweltering sun is set to be partly covered by rainclouds that could open up throughout the afternoon, before easing during the evening. The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has stated, at the time of writing, that there is only a 20 per cent chance of showers, however other weather outlets have predicted up to a 67 per cent chance. READ ALSO: Winds are expected to be light however, meaning for those willing to withstand the humidity and take their chances with the rain, an outdoor Christmas lunch is still on the cards. In the Gunnedah region the chance for rain is slightly higher, although according to the BOM it would likely be in the late morning to early afternoon. For those avid backyard cricketers hoping the overcast conditions may give them some more swing with the tennis ball - it won't, but some duct tape should do the trick. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

