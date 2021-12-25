community,

LIVERPOOL PLAINS could be seen from space this December with locals getting in the festive spirit. Around the shire houses and businesses went all out with their light displays and decorations with the hope to be crowned a winner in the 2021 Christmas light competition. Prizes were up for grabs for best house, best business, best lights display and best all-rounder. Liverpool Plains Shire Council general manger Jo Sangster said with the quality of entries received judges had their work cut out for them. READ ALSO: But after much deliberation judges came to the tough decision of who was the most festive in town with each winner receiving a $50 shop local voucher. In the category for best house, judges couldn't go passed Rachel Owen's display at 9 Snape Street in Quirindi which sparkled to the top of the leaderboard. The crown for best business went to the staff at the Liverpool Plains Business Chamber in Quirindi who got into the Christmas spirit. Juanita West put on a show in Allnut Street and was awarded the title of best light display for her efforts. Putting her creativity and versatility on centre stage, Kimberley Sampson of 36 Russell Street took home the prize for best all-rounder. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150521478/aa2fd9af-0f73-44fd-8710-000b2f9f5d6e.jpg/r1_60_638_420_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg