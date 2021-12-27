community,

WITH just a few days left until Christmas, locals hit Peel Street for some last minute Christmas shopping or to fuel up with a coffee before Santa made his big trip to Tamworth. Read also: It came before the state government reintroduced COVID-19 restrictions that meant masks need to be worn inside again and QR codes would be used upon entry to shops, bars, restaurants, gyms and more. The silly season appears to be a quieter one than usual as locals focus on spending more time with family than out at the region's watering holes.

