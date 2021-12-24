news, latest-news,

A HUGE discount store that promises to sell 10,000 products with nothing over $5 is looking for a location to open in Tamworth. Queensland-based discount chain Silly Solly's launched its first stores in New South Wales and Victoria earlier this year and is actively searching for a site big enough in the country music capital. With 33 stores across Australia, Silly Solly's claims to be "the country's fastest growing discount store chain", with six new stores set to open in February and another 20 or 30 locations locked in. Founder Solly Stanton told the Leader the Tamworth store will support 20 local jobs and provide locals with "a unique shopping experience". "We're looking for a big space, over 1000 square metres," he said. "We've been looking at Tamworth for a couple of years and we're just trying to find the right site now, so we're in the process of talking with agents. 'We want the people of Tamworth to save money and live better." READ ALSO: Silly Solly's would add to a growing list of discount stores that already call the city home, including Super Bargain, The Reject Shop and Price Busters Variety. In September Ten Tops Tamworth joined the club, with more than 2000 shoppers piling into the store on its opening weekend. Mr Solly claimed Silly Solly's is "unlike any other discount store because people can save real money". Products include everything from toys, giftware and clothing to groceries, kitchenware and frozen food items. Stores opened in Prospect, Lismore, Bathurst, Goulburn, Mt Druitt and Thornton this year.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/caitlin.reid%40fairfaxmedia.com./66c2c05d-b2d4-4a78-bdca-0049a8b2aba1.jpg/r1_44_408_274_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg