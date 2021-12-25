news, latest-news,

OWNERS of G.J.Gardner Homes Tamworth Daniel and Natalie Urquhart say they will be "popping some champagne and cracking open a beer" after being named the best franchise in the world. The couple are ending the year on a high note, after recently being named both international and NSW G.J. Gardner Homes franchisee of the year for less than 500 approvals. The local business is celebrating 10 years in Tamworth, and recently hit a major milestone after pouring its 400th slab. "We have all worked extremely hard to push past any adversities the industry has faced over that time," Dan Urquhart said. Over the past decade, G.J. Gardner Homes Tamworth have overseen a number of community projects including the GJ - Variety Freedom House, The House That Drought built, and Allawah Cottage which is currently in progress and due to be completed in 2022. READ ALSO: "We love absolutely everything Tamworth has to offer and feel privileged to not just work here but also give back through a range of sponsorships, charity projects and contribute to the growth of the community," Mr Urquhart said. He said the business would not have taken out the prize if it was not for their hard-working team. "We have all worked extremely hard to push past any adversities the industry has faced over that time," he said. "These major awards are a result of our whole team working together on a common goal - to provide quality service and exceptional builds." After a year of growth, the team will start 2022 off with a bang, relocating into a larger office in the New Year.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/caitlin.reid%40fairfaxmedia.com./840452a1-9ae0-4f40-9ac0-b0a95aef4912.jpg/r0_326_6720_4123_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg