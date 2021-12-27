community,

THE SAME technology used to unlock smartphones and speed up airport immigration is now being used to identify cows. Facial recognition for cattle is the latest high-tech development powered by a University of New England researcher with near-perfect accuracy in early tests. PhD researcher Ali Shojaeipour hopes to make his groundbreaking technology standard in the livestock industry, after he developed artificial intelligence capable of identifying individual cattle through their muzzle patters with more than 99 per cent accuracy. "We've been able to show that livestock biometric monitoring could potentially be used in future agriculture decision support systems for research management at multiple scales of production," he said. Scaled up, Dr Shojaeipour believes the tech could replace stock brands and eartags as a non-invasive, non-falsifiable method of livestock identification. The innovation could provide significant benefits for both the Australian and global livestock industries. Read also: Taking the technology from his current proof-of-concept to commercial application will be a big undertaking, the Iranian-born computer scientist said, but success could revolutionise livestock handling. Dr Shojaeipour focused in on cattle muzzles to achieve "touchless" animal identification. Small variations in shape and patterns make muzzles as distinct as the human fingerprint. Researchers have previously extracted muzzle dimensions manually from images. For his AI-driven approach, Dr Shojaeipour had to take a two-step approach. The software first detects cattle muzzles, and then uniquely identifies the animal using its muzzle pattern. He then built a process based on machine learning that enables biometric identification of different cattle, capable of continually adapting and as new cattle are entered onto the database. The results have proven themselves, across his test herd of 300 cattle the system achieved 99.11% accuracy. Dr Shojaeipour is currently building a smartphone app that can identify individual cattle via the phone's camera. However, he said that his technology requires some development before it is ready for the muck-and-dirt reality of farms, feedlots and saleyards. He built his AI models during the coronavirus lockdown, when his ability to work with real cattle was limited. "While other people have pictures of their family on their walls, I have pictures of cattle faces," he said. Getting the technology to work with moving cattle, with dirt and other distractions, will require substantial work - but Dr Shojaeipour believes it is possible. He is currently undertaking that work himself, but is searching for backing to build a team that can progress the project quickly and translate academic findings to industry impacts. If he succeeds, it may not be long before livestock identification takes on a new, AI-powered form. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/36FM9qHpEAtS8daVXYFgHBA/d8fb8b63-127d-4af0-9fa7-476b2ef71c03.jpg/r0_568_2976_2249_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg