news, latest-news,

Spring Ridge residents will still be able to participate in free exercise classes in the community hall, thanks to more than $100,000 in funding. Local Laura Wilmott will run circuit training or boxing classes on Mondays at 5.30pm, Tuesdays at 9.30am and Thursdays at 6.30am. Class sizes will vary between five to 25 people. Parents can also get involved on Tuesdays by taking advantage of the free creche, which will be run by two child care educators. The classes have already been running for the last 18 months due to previous funding from the Public Health Network Empowering our Communities Drought Funding program. "They have proven to be a wonderful success and asset to the community's health and well-being," Ms Willmott said. Spring Ridge Fitness is one of a number of successful applicants through the Stronger Country Communities Fund grants program, alongside Plains Fitness Centre Plains Fitness Centre in Quirindi received $226,400, which will be used to modernise the gym and improve public access by installing an electronic-entry to encourage more women to use the space. "This will make it a modern, safe and secure environment, which will lead to higher attendance rates, which ensures an increase in health benefits and welfare," Liverpool Plains Council's general manager Jo Sangster said. Ms Sangster said the positive changes in Spring Ridge and Quirindi would funding improve the quality of life and well-being of the community, and had far-reaching social, economic, environmental and health benefits for the region. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/6vwjsNKWypZeVkMQsfcHaQ/1254e048-b198-48e4-9687-f2ca41a9f222.jpg/r0_121_1000_686_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg