It's one of our favourite pastimes and part of the fabric of our identity, so what could be a more fitting way to celebrate Australia Day than with a game of cricket? Quirindi and the Peel Valley Bush Cricket Associations both staged tournaments over the weekend. Quirindi hosted it's annual Super 8s Cricket Carnival while Woolomin was the venue for the first-ever Bush Cricket Australia Day 7s competition. The two day carnival drew teams from Nundle, Woolomin, Dungowan, Kootingal and Walcha, and even other sporting codes with the Tamworth Kangaroos (AFL) entering a couple of sides. The Bush Cricket side took the honours in the women's final but were given a run for their money by the Roo girls, getting home by only three runs. The Roos though proved too strong for the locals in the men's final. Bush Cricket president John Trickett said the carnival was originally slated to be held in October to try and recruit players for the competition. "A few things didn't happen and we couldn't get it worked out in enough time so we thought we'd try it at this time," he said. "We're just trial and error with a lot of things." In the end it worked out pretty well. "It's actually come out pretty good at the end of the day," Trickett said. "Everyone's enjoying the day." The heat, particularly on Saturday, was a bit energy sapping for the players but everyone had fun and there was a really good social atmosphere. That is what the carnival was about and is, Trickett said, really what the Bush Cricket competition is about. He said running a separate women's competition "was a bit of a trial". "We actually have a Bush Cricket women's side that plays in town and we have a lot of girls that play in Bush Cricket itself as well," he said. "So we sort of tried to mix it together and the Kangaroos said we'll get a side as well." "We were hoping to get three but we only ended up with two." "But the girls are loving it. "I think they want to spend more time out there than some of the blokes do." Several also filled in for the men's sides. Trickett said they will look at possibly turning it into an annual event. "We'll have a look at how it came up this year," he said. "The opportunity is there for it to be done." "Some of the boys are saying yeah we'll do it again." He said they wouldn't have been able to do it though without the support of Jamaica Blue, Tamworth Tilehouse, Dungowan Pub and Penrose Meats.

