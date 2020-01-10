sport, cricket,

The senior Armidale cricket competition is set to resume this Saturday with some tough contests tipped to take the field. Hillgrove will play Easts while City, who haven't lost a game since round one, will face Ex-Services. City captain Karl Triebe expects to field full-strength squad with the injured Kyle Taylor set to play. "Kyle is playing, his wrist isn't still a 100 per cent so he won't be keeping but he is going to play and bat," he said. "I guess the bowlers will have a shot it." His opponents, Servies, have hit a bit of form in recent rounds. "Obviously they have picked up a few players and a few players have returned, it will be interesting to see what their outfit is like now," Triebe said. Servies have picked up newcomer John McKay who scored two centuries in third grade before stepping up to firsts to score 245 runs in two matches. He is a bit of an unknown to the Armidale area with many opponents left scratching their heads as to where he has come from. Servies captain John Elliot said a bit of luck came into getting him to the club. "A bit of an interesting story," he said. "He just popped into the bottle-o where one of our third grade players works and just asked for a game. "He is a pretty handy cricketer and he has got some pretty good cricket smarts too. "Not only with the runs, what he brings to the other batsmen when they are at the crease with him, he is pretty valuable, just keeping them level-headed." READ ALSO: As for how they will line-up for their round 10 clash in Guyra, Elliot will "pretty much" have the same side they had when they were pipped by Hillgrove, with the exception of one. "We are missing Ben Spence, he has gone for the rest of the season, he moved," he said. "John McKay will slot in there, he is a keeper-batsman. "We are boosted with Nathan Lane coming back, I have been pretty happy with how he has been going bat and ball and Baz Lockwood, likewise. "He is available this weekend. "I have the luxury of having too many at the moment." The other game will see Hillgrove face Easts at The Armidale School. Hillgrove will be without Matt Baillie for at least a month while bowling duo Sean Skinner and James Treweeke will be absent for the clash. Love sport? Subscribe today and receive a sports fan discount. "We have got a couple of bowlers out too, no Sean Skinner, no James Treweeke so bowling might be a bit tough to come by this week," Hillgrove president Dick Heagney said. "We are still pretty batter heavy, we are just going to have to fill bowling spots somehow." Heagney has come up with a bit of a solution but he is yet to run it by his team. "I might have to try and bowl pace, I can bowl it, I can try," he said. "I was leading wicket-taker in third grade when I played there." As for their coming opponents, Heagney is looking forward to the match. "It is always fun and competitive against them. I think they have had the wood on us the last couple of times so hopefully we can to do them this time," he said. Sign up to receive The Leader's breaking news and top stories straight to your inbox.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/T7RGn6Wqupu9DPpBgesVjF/86363be0-fc98-4d7a-ba0b-ccbc71269b04.JPG/r245_515_4684_3023_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg